Who does William Jackson Harper play in Ant-Man 3? Scott Lang is finally visiting the Quantum Realm properly, and there are many strange creatures he meets down there.

Among them are some humanoid MCU characters, Jackson Harper being one. They all join together to battle Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movie, which is great, because otherwise Paul Rudd’s Scott might be in a spot of bother.

But who does William Jackson Harper play in Ant-Man 3? Are the Fantastic Four MCU rumours true? You can your answers on the new movie here, friend, no shrinking needed.

Who does William Jackson Harper play in Ant-Man 3?

William Jackson Harper plays Quaz in Ant-Man 3. He’s one of the people Scott and Cassie Lang meet in the Quantum Realm, and becomes a prominent figure in the revolution against Kang the Conqueror.

Quaz is a telepath, and he uses that power to tell whether or not someone’s lying. There are a few jokes in the science fiction movie where he spots some less family-friendly thoughts in people minds – filth.

The good news is he survives the Ant-Man 3 ending, leaving the door open for him to appear again in the franchise.