New Ant-Man 3 set photos show first look at Paul Rudd post Endgame

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is speeding its way through production, and now fans have a bunch of set photos of the action movie showing Paul Rudd’s return as everyone’s favourite small Avenger to enjoy. In a series of pics taken directly from the LA set of the upcoming Marvel movie, we see how the effects of the 2019 film Endgame changed the everyday life of the tiny hero.

First shared via the Daily Mail, The Ant-Man and The Wasp set photos feature Paul Rudd in character walking down the street in casual clothes. However, surprisingly despite wearing inconspicuous denim jeans, the snaps show him getting sideways glances and attention from the public. During Endgame, Scott’s secret identity was relatively unknown, but as Spider-man: Far From Home revealed back in 2019, the world is now aware of his efforts against Thanos – meaning that his infamy has skyrocketed.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the plot for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still under lock and key. However, the new set photos hint that the upcoming flick will see Scott navigating a very different dynamic with the public.

You can see the set photos of Ant-Man 3 below:

Scott Lang, Local Celebrity? 🚨 Even MORE set pics from Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania seem to show Scott being noticed by several people! [Via: https://t.co/4LxUXkt8sC] pic.twitter.com/DudQGtbo5r — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) March 5, 2022



Although Marvel is keeping the details of the new Ant-Man strictly under wraps, we do have some more clues regarding the plot of the future science fiction movie. We do know that Bill Murray has been cast as an undisclosed villain in the film, which will likely explore the mysterious Quantum realm in more detail. Similarly, Evangeline Lily, who stars as Hope Van Dyne, has also hinted how she believes the film is the best one in the series.

Only time will tell what the future for Ant-Man holds or how exactly the characters’ lives changed after the shattering events of Endgame. Stay tuned for updates.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theatres on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, here is everything we know about Black Panther 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder.