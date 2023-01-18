M3GAN horror movie sequel set for 2025

The inevitable sequel to low-budget horror movie hit M3GAN has been greenlit, with writer Akela Cooper, and stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw all set to return. The January release date for the killer doll robot movie was so successful, the sequel has been scheduled for a January 17, 2025 release date. It already has an official title too; M3GAN 2.0.

January and February have traditionally been seen as ‘dumping grounds’ for movies in the US, after the awards season hopefuls have all been released in November and December. January does not usually tend to generate much box office, but M3GAN has proven an exception to the rule. It has already made over $90 million globally after less than two weeks of release, and that’s on a budget of only $12 million.

January 2023 has offered some other fantastic new movies, such as Gerard Butler’s Plane and thriller movie sequel Missing. On streaming, there’s the likes of Sick (Peacock) and Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video). There’s also the horror movie with a teeny-tiny budget Skinamarink, and the Chinese disaster movie sequel The Wandering Earth 2.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” producer Jason Blum told Variety. “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

If you’re wondering how or why M3GAN could return after the events of the first movie, check out our spoiler-filled guide to the ending, explained. And if you’re wondering why M3GAN turns evil in the first place, we have you covered there too.

While we wait until 2025, check out our guide to the best slasher movies.