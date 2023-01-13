M3GAN became a viral sensation before her movie even came out, with her extra fly wig, sartorial elegance, and her enviable TikTok dance moves. It’s therefore, no surprise that M3GAN has already made $30 million on its opening weekend in the US, on a budget of only $12 million.

M3GAN is a comedy horror movie about a young girl called Cady (Violet McGraw) who is orphaned in a tragic accident. She is sent to live with her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who happens to work for a leading toy company. Gemma pairs Cady with an experimental prototype robot companion called M3GAN. Cady quickly becomes extremely attached to M3GAN, and M3GAN is extremely protective of Cady.

The unhinged violence that M3GAN unleashes once she feels Cady is in any way threatened makes for a hilarious and fun time at the movies. But it also surprisingly explores grief, parenting, and our relationship with technology well, thanks to Akela Cooper’s brilliant writing. If you haven’t (or even if you have) managed to check the new robot movie out already, you may be wondering – what happens at the end of M3GAN? Fear not. We’ve got you covered here.

M3GAN ending explained

Gemma decides not to launch M3GAN to the public, given all the – y’know – murder. She leaves her office and laboratory with Cady, and calls her colleague Tess (Jen Van Epps) from her car.

M3GAN manages to intercept the call, and answers it with Tess’ voice – agreeing that she will tell their boss David (Ronny Chieng) to call off the presentation. This is despite the fact that M3GAN has already murdered David and his assistant Kurt (Stephane Garneau-Monten) with a paper cutter in an elevator.

Gemma’s friends Tess and Cole (Brian Jordan Alvarez) realize that M3GAN intercepted the call. M3GAN remotely shuts down their computer. Cole attempts to unplug M3GAN, so she will no longer have access to their network. M3GAN attacks him, then Tess, leaving both unconscious on the floor of the lab. M3GAN sets fire to the lab, and it seems as though Tess and Cole will perish.

M3GAN steals David’s fancy sports car and drives to Gemma’s house, where Cady is in bed, and Gemma is getting ready to go to bed. Gemma hears a noise and investigates, and she finds M3GAN. They fight – creating a lot of noise. Cady comes to investigate, and both M3GAN and Gemma pretend that everything is OK and tell her to go back to bed.

M3GAN and Gemma continue to fight and end up in the garage. Gemma manages to find a chainsaw and uses it cut up M3GAN’s pretty little head and face, but it doesn’t stop her. Cady comes to the garage door. M3GAN tries to persuade Cady that they’re still best friends and that Gemma cannot be trusted.

It is revealed that Cady is wearing a special pair of gloves which can be used to control a large robot called Bruce, who Gemma made while she was in college. Gemma introduced Cady to Bruce before she met M3GAN. Cady uses Bruce to tear M3GAN literally in half. It is apparent that Cady trusts human Gemma more than robot M3GAN, after all.

The top half of M3GAN is somehow still ‘alive,’ and she manages to get on top of Gemma and starts choking her. Gemma pulls off M3GAN’s face and pulls out her eyes – but she’s still going. Finally, Cady plunges a screwdriver into M3GAN’s ‘brain’ – which ‘kills’ her, once and for all.

Gemma limps to her front door with Cady, where they wait for the police and ambulance to arrive. Tess and Cole arrive in a police car, revealing that they are injured, but alive.

The final shot of the movie hints at a possible way in which M3GAN could return. Gemma has a device called Elsie in her house, which is similar to an Alexa. In the closing seconds, Elsie kind of sits up and turns her ‘eye’ towards Gemma, suggesting that maybe M3GAN managed to download herself into Elsie before she was killed off.

This tantalising little tease will definitely get audiences excited for the inevitable M3GAN 2. Also, be sure to check out the other new movies we’re excited about in 2023.