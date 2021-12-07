Dave Bautista to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Knock at the Cabin

Dave Bautista, star in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has set his sights on another high-profile project. Deadline reports that the actor is currently in negotiations to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming – and very secretive – thriller movie Knock at the Cabin.

After releasing his horror movie Old earlier in 2021, Shyamalan shared that he had finished writing the script for a new and very mysterious project – later revealed to be titled Knock at the Cabin. Universal pictures stated that the film will drop on February 3, 2023, with Shyamalan directing. Joining the director to help steer the project is Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider, all producing. So far, details about the flick are being kept under wraps, and it is unclear what part Bautista will be taking in the new movie.

However, considering the huge roles we’ve seen Bautista in recently, it’s safe to say that he’ll likely portray a significant character in the upcoming film. In 2021 we have seen the star play Rabban Harkonnen in the hit science fiction movie Dune, and Scott Ward in Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead.

Besides being attached to Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and is scheduled to star in Dune 2. The actor is also attached to star in and produce a “Lethal Weapon”-like action movie for MGM with fellow Dune co-star Jason Momoa. So, needless to say, Bautista is a man in high demand and won’t have time for small parts – even those in a feature made by an acclaimed filmmaker like Shyamalan.

We will keep you updated as more information about Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin and Bautista’s part in it come to light. In the meantime, if you are a fan of thrills and chills, here is our list of the best horror movies of 2021.