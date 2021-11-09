Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has started filming

Star-Lord is gearing up for his cinematic comeback. Actor Karen Gillan, and director James Gunn have confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is officially filming after sharing a cast reunion picture on social media.

Previously, Chris Pratt posted a video announcing that he was on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leading many to assume that filming for the highly anticipated action movie kicked off back in October 2020. However, Gunn quickly corrected fans, saying that the flick hadn’t moved into the next stage of production. After the recent series of Marvel Phase 4 release date delays, fans have been anxious about the film’s production status, but luckily it looks like the movie is bang on schedule.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram to share the status of the upcoming science fiction movie. The star posted a snap of herself with a few members of the flick’s cast and crew, along with the caption: “Very glad to have the Guardians family back together with our fearless leader back where he belongs! This movie is going to blow your socks off so GET. READY. PEOPLE.”

After Gillan’s post, Gunn shared the pic on Twitter confirming that filming was now indeed underway. “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful,” the director wrote. “Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan)

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

In the pic, Gillan tagged Gunn, and fellow stars, Pratt (Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Pom Klementieff ( Mantis) and Sean Gunn. Joining the cast in the snap is Will Poulter, who will be playing Adam Warlock in the new film.

Although they aren’t in the picture, Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Vin Diesel (Groot) are set to return for more space smuggling antics in the new flick too.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in theatres on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2 on the streaming service Disney Plus.