M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie titled Knock at the Cabin set for 2023 release

It’s a good day for fans of thriller movies because M. Night Shyamalan’s latest flick now has a release date and a new ominous-sounding name. According to Deadline, the previously untitled film is now officially called Knock at the Cabin, and is set open in theatres around the world on February 3, 2023.

Back in August, Shyamalan took to social media and revealed to followers that he had finished writing the script for a new and very mysterious project. No title or plot hints were shared in the director’s original post. Instead, fans were met with a snap of a leather binder and a caption where the director only revealed that his latest draft of the cryptic script was under 100 pages. Coming off the divisive reception to his latest drama movie, Old – which currently holds 50% on Rotten Tomatoes – many are curious to see what direction the new film would lean towards, genre-wise.

Well going off a title like Knock at the Cabin, it seems like fans can expect another dark and tense movie from Shyamalan – falling in line with his typical body of work. Deadline also reports that the film’s release date was pushed up a few weeks by Universal. This was likely to avoid clashing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to release on February 17, 2023.

To celebrate the breaking news, the director also made a commemorative Twitter post, sharing a teaser clip to followers. In the short video, we hear the sound of knocking and see the release date come into view against a black backdrop.

Besides Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan is producing the horror movie, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake through his Blinding Edge Pictures. The film will revolve around the mysterious disappearance of an 8-year-old girl and a series of subsequent deaths and disappearances that begin to link together.

