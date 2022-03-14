Sam Neill spoils Jurassic World 3 in hilarious joke video

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has had some fun ‘spoiling’ his upcoming blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion. The veteran science fiction movie star shared a video on social media where he spoke to his good friend Stephen Fry about the action movie inadvertently ‘leaking’ some of the adventure movie’s secrets in the process.

According to Neill, who keeps telling Fry he can’t possibly share any details about the movie, he’s had a rough lockdown because he’s been training so hard for Dominion. He then can’t help but say he has a fight with his co-stars Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum, and, would you believe it, he wins.

Neill then starts telling Fry about his palaeolithic breakfast, which apparently contains everything a caveman would eat before going out to fight dinosaurs (including tiger meat). When a confused Fry goes to tell him that dinosaurs and cave-people were, in fact, separated by millions of years, Neill gives him the brush off.

While we’re pretty confident that Neill’s just winding us up, there’s about a one percent chance he might be telling the truth, and it’s, in fact, a clever double bluff. Check out the video yourself and make your own mind up.

Neill, Goldblum, Laura Dern are all returning for the third Jurassic World movie. The three will join Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on a new adventure that picks up where the second movie left off with dinosaurs escaping into the wild.

So far in the trailers, we’ve seen a T-Rex causing chaos at a cinema and velociraptors going wild. If giant lizards rampaging is your favourite thing, check out our list of the best monster movies.