Jurassic World 3 gives original cast “as much screentime” as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has been speaking to Total Film about the upcoming sequel and he says that the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have as much screentime as Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Following on from a short film prologue that was released around two weeks ago, the first still image from the film has also been released. It features Bryce Dallas Howard up to her neck in a swamp, with the giant feet – and claws – of a predator behind her.

The Book of Henry director says of Jurassic World 3; “This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before.”

He discusses the research that went into the film; “I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural.”

Jurassic World 3 has generated much excitement because it will see the return of Dern, Neill and Goldblum; “Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do,” Trevorrow explains of the cast split.

He continues; “They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point… there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works.”

The ‘dominion’ of the title refers to the fact that a group of dinosaurs were released from the Lockwood Estate by Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in the dramatic finale of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). They are now in the cities and in the wild and Jurassic World 3 will presumably feature a scramble to contain them.

This was teased in the prologue, which featured a T-Rex on the rampage at a drive-in movie theatre.