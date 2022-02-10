Jurassic World: Dominion trailer reveals more dinosaur action

Universal Pictures has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming action movie Jurassic World Dominion, and let’s just say the new prehistoric giants don’t disappoint. From this latest teaser clip, it seems like the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise promises to be a high budget adrenaline fest, packed with plenty of adventure and civilians running for their lives.

Set years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – the 2018 box office hit – where we last saw all of the sharp-toothed dinosaurs escape into the real world, it seems like society is still reeling from the aftermath of the ancient monsters being unleashed. Chris Pratt is back again as the hardened Raptor tamer Owen Grady; the adventure movie will seemingly follow his mission to save the world and survive.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World back in 2015, and stemming from a screenplay by him and Emily Carmichael, the new instalment is not only catering to new Jurassic Park fans, but also to all of us who have been here since the first 1990 film. Legacy stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, are all set and accounted for – joining Pratt in the new clip of Jurassic World Dominion.

You can watch the trailer for Jurassic World Dominion below:

Although Jurassic World: Dominion is set to end the Jurassic World trilogy, this isn’t the final curtain call for the franchise just yet. Early in 2022, producer Frank Marshall said that there still could be more entries in the future – if the right story and team come along, that is.

“I think that Dominion’s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels,” Marshall said. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is.”

Jurassic World Dominion crashes into cinemas on June 10, 2022.