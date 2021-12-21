Steven Spielberg got emotional seeing the Jurassic Park cast reunited

Jurassic World: Dominion will finally be hitting screens in summer 2022, four years after the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And there’s much to look forward to, not least, the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in significant roles. And if that is getting you emotional, you’re not the only one, because Steven Spielberg feels the same way.

Dominion picks up years after Fallen Kingdom, where Maisie’s decision to push the big red button and release the dinosaurs into the wild now has global consequences.

The main characters from the previous two Jurassic World films – played by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and Daniella Pineda – are all returning. BD Wong, who plays Dr Henry Wu, was the only actor from the original Jurassic Park to have a fairly major role in the Jurassic World films and is set to return in Dominion. Goldblum had a small cameo in Fallen Kingdom.

However, we have been promised that the original trio of Neill, Dern and Goldblum will have around 50% of the screen-time in Dominion. And no one is more excited about this than Spielberg himself.

Speaking exclusively to Empire, director Colin Trevorrow said that; “The moment everybody (Neill, Dern and Goldblum) shows up for the first time together, they’re all packed into a Jeep,” teases Trevorrow. “And I took a picture of it and I sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He got very emotional. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all of those characters that he loves, and people that he loves, looking incredible and on an adventure together.”

“A movie like this, with our legacy characters playing as large a role as our modern characters, it’s challenging to bring it all together in a way that has momentum, and also isn’t a five-hour-long movie,” the director says. “It was nice to have the time to make sure that every character is honoured in the way that they need to be” – referring to the extra post-production time afforded by the pandemic-related delays and pushing of release schedule.

