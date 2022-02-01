Jurassic World 3 isn’t the end of the franchise

It looks like Jurassic World 3 will end the current trilogy of dinosaur-themed action movies, but not the franchise. Producer Frank Marshall says the initiative is there for more, just so long as the right story and people are involved.

“I think that Dominion’s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels,” Marshall tells SlashFilm. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.”

The animated series Camp Cretaceous follows a group of teens stuck on Isla Nublar during one of the alarmingly regular dino-outbreaks. It’s largely self-contained, though there’s some crossover. The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and from the sounds of things, could be when we say goodbye to their characters before turning to what’s next.

As far as providing an ending, Dominion is bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, and they’ll have their own subplot for the adventure movie. This isn’t just about closure for the new generation.

Jurassic World: Dominion takes place four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. At this point, dinosaurs have reached the wider world, and things aren’t going well. We got a sneak peek at Pratt trying to get away from one of the new raptors recently, and we reckon we’ll be seeing a lot of people running for their lives.

Colin Trevorrow directs Jurassic World: Dominion, from a screenplay by he and Emily Carmichael. It chomps its way into theatres June 10, 2022.