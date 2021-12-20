Jurassic World 3 image reveals “brutal” new raptor chasing Chris Pratt

A new image for Jurassic World: Dominion shows off one of the fresh dinosaurs coming in the action movie. Director Colin Trevorrow has teased that the scaly beast is not to be messed with – moreso than your typical raptor, anyway.

The shot was revealed by Empire, and it shows Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady speeding away from an Antrociraptor. There’s clearly a high-speed chase going on, with Owen biking down some steps with the raptor in hot pursuit. “Where the Velociraptor is a little bit more of a stealth hunter, the Atrociraptors are a bit more brutish,” Trevorrow tells the outlet. “These things will just come at you. And in this particular case, they’ve picked his scent, and they’re not going to stop until he’s dead. They’re pretty brutal. They’re pretty vicious.”

He explains that this sequence takes place in Malta, and provides no more details than what we can see. Pratt’s character is making a run for it, and he’s got something very nasty on his tail. It’s thematically similar to Bryce Dallas Howard’s recent picture, where she was hiding in a swamp from another, larger dino.

Trevorrow lists Atrociraptor among his favourites, with the also new Pyroraptors. Another, smaller creation has taken his fancy as well. “There’s a little one called the Moros Intrepidus, who doesn’t do a ton in the movie, but whenever it shows up, I always love it,” he says.

Lots of new, scary prehistoric monsters to look forward to, then. We’re still waiting on an actual trailer for the monster movie, but we do have the prologue, which you can see above. The gentle stream of preview material suggests we’ll be getting a Jurassic World: Dominion trailer of some sort soon – we’ll keep you informed.

Jeff Goldblum has teased that returning Jurassic Park cast he, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, have distinct storylines within the thriller movie. They join Pratt and Dallas Howard for the blockbuster, due in theatres June 20, 2022.