Dredd 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Dredd 2 release date? It’s been just over a decade since we last saw the Judge, Jury, and Executioner of Mega-City One, and fans are living off breadcrumbs when it comes to their favorite comic book character.

With the likes of Halo and The Mandalorian hitting the small screen in the years since, it’s clear that there’s a market for helmeted heroes. (Or, more accurately, anti-heroes.) There’s been a Dredd TV series in the works for years now, and even a two-part miniseries that came out in 2018, but the craving for more Dredd has never really been satisfied.

The 2012 iteration may not have exceeded box office expectations, but it caught the fierce attention of fans who hailed it as one of the best action movies of the year, and left them rallying for a sequel since day one. But are we getting one? Well, here’s everything we know about the Dredd 2 release date and more.

Dredd 2 release date speculation

While there’s currently no Dredd 2 release date locked down, we would expect the sequel to arrive sometime in 2025.

Rumors have been circulating for years since the original movie, with the sequel seemingly appearing dead in the water. However, fans have never stopped calling for it, and given how the superhero movie and comic book genre have been pushing forward with new waves, including Marvel’s Phase 5 and the DCU‘s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, now would be the perfect time to get this long-awaited project off the ground.

2025 would seem a likely time period for Dredd 2 to join a slate of new movies, since they would need to start production from the ground up. (And considering the first movie took about 18 months of post-production, things had better get started soon.)

Dredd 2 cast speculation

Karl Urban has made it very clear that he’d love to return to the titular role, so we would be likely to see him in Dredd 2.

It’s no secret that Urban loves the character, and has gone on record talking about how much he’d love to get involved in the continuation of the dystopian story.

“I would be blessed and it would be a privilege to make another Dredd. I feel so incredibly grateful to the fans of this movie,” he’s said [via Den of Geek].

One thing’s for sure: don’t expect to see Lena Headey reprising her role as Ma-Ma, the villain from the first movie. She met a crushing end after falling from a 200-story building. We could potentially see Olivia Thirlby return as Judge Anderson, and would likely end up encountering plenty of new Judges as well.

Here’s the expected Dredd 2 cast:

Karl Urban as Judge Dredd

Olivia Thirlby as Judge Anderson

There’s no confirmed news at the moment, but we’ll be sure and keep you updated as and when any casting is firmed up.

What is Dredd 2 about?

Screenwriter Alex Garland has said that a sequel would likely focus on the Origins storyline of Judge Dredd. This storyline revolves around Dredd travelling to Cursed Earth to find his father, Judge Fargo.

Originally, the film was conceived as a trilogy series, with the third movie planned to feature pro-Democracy terrorists holding the Hall of Justice hostage, causing Dredd to question his own political beliefs.

That said, a sequel could opt to explore a completely different storyline independent of the comic books. The first film ended with Dredd successfully putting an end to Ma-Ma’s criminal drug ring, and although Anderson handed her badge over to the Judge and walked away at the movie’s end, we imagine a sequel would probably involve the two teaming up again.

After all, between Anderson’s psychic powers and Dredd’s unwavering sense of duty, these two would make good fodder for any potential conflicts in the future.

Dredd 2 trailer

There’s no Dredd 2 trailer as it stands, but if the sequel were to arrive in 2025, we’d expect to see a trailer in late 2024.

In the meantime, you can revisit everything the first movie had to offer with the trailer for the 2012 Dredd above. And should any news on trailers or first looks come to light, we’ll be sure and keep you updated.

Where can I watch Dredd 2?

Dredd 2 would likely release in theaters if it were to follow the distribution of the first movie.

If you’re looking to revisit the 2012 version, you can catch it on both Amazon Prime and Apple TV Plus, or, if the 1995 Sylvester Stallone movie is more your bag, you can download this from both the Sky and Amazon streaming services.

