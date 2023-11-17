Invincible season 2: Does [spoiler] die? Episode 3’s twist explained

Invincible season 2 was promised as an expansive, vulnerable, and stake-upping chapter in the superhero story. The further along we get, the more that feels like a reality.

Invincible just provided some crucial context about what happened to Unopia, Debbie’s (our favorite character) inability to work through her trauma, and the galaxy’s response to the Viltrum empire in ‘This Missive, This Machination!’. But Invincible season 2, episode 3 also played god with the fate of one of the best characters. Here’s the breakdown of what we think happened. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Did Allen the Alien die in Invincible?

After a Viltrumite beatdown, Allen was seemingly murdered by the Planet Coalition councilor Thaedus, who took the alien off life support in season 2, episode 3.

We thought Allen was done for when he was ambushed by several Viltrumites — one punched him so hard his eye came out of its socket. He survived, presumably thanks to his unique biology: he was bred to be able to take on Viltrumites.

But while he didn’t die in that encounter, he was left severely injured and needed a regenerative chamber. That’s when Thaedus took an opportune moment to disconnect him from his life support.

We see his heartbeat on the monitor flatline, implying he might be truly dead this time. Do we have 100% confirmation? No. We doubt the series would pull the same trick twice, but there’s a chance he’s still alive.

In the comics, Allen wakes from the coma following the Viltrum fight stronger than ever. The animated series could be doing a slightly different version of this. For now, though, we can assume he’s probably dead.

Why did Thaedus kill Allen?

Thaedus might have murdered Allen because Thaedus is the coalition “mole” talked about in season 2 episode 3, or because he wants to use his body to make something stronger.

He was iffy from the start, but as soon as he got Allen’s lover, Telia, out of the room so he could be alone with him, we knew something was up. It is a little confusing, though. Why did Thaedus warn Allen there was a mole if he was it?

It could be that he foresaw someone would eventually figure out there was a leak, and bringing it up first would divert suspicion away from him. There’s also a strong chance he isn’t the mole but killed or interfered with Allen’s recovery for an unknown reason.

Perhaps Thaedus wants to take advantage of Allen’s unique physiology to genetically modify him or create the basis for some sort of evolution. If Thaedus truly wants to stop Viltrumites by using the alien, this would make sense.

In the source material, he didn’t murder Allen. Speaking to TechRadar, co-showrunner Simon Racioppa said, “It’s just a slight tweak; a little narrative bump we added in to make some scenes more interesting and end the episode with a bit of a question mark.”

For more Invincible questions answered, check out new characters like Angstrom Levy and Bulletproof. We’ve also got guides to the Invincible cast, an Invincible season 2 part 1 review, and the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date to look forward to.

You could also get away from all the cape action with our lists of the best TV series of all time or new movies coming soon. And if you need a Prime Video free trial, you can use our link.