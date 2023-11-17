When is the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date and time?

The Prime Video series took a wild turn in episode 3, so here's our guide breaking down the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date and time.

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson in Invincible
After the twists in episode 3, ‘This Missive, This Machination!’, we’re more than ready for the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date. We’re nearing the mid-way point of the season, and things are coming to a head.

We have no time-traveling powers to make the wait shorter, sadly. But we do know what date and time the next Invincible episode will join everything else new on Amazon Prime, so you can keep up with one of the best animated series currently streaming.

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date?

Invincible season 2 episode 4, releases on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 9 pm PT or 12 am ET on Prime Video. If you’re in the UK, that’s 5 am.

Episode 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger, so episode 4 should answer lots of questions and set up the mid-season break with a few twists of its own. You won’t want to miss it, so make sure you have a Prime Video subscription. It costs $14.99/£8.99 per month, but you can grab a free trial if you’re a new customer.

Here’s the full list of dates for each episode, keeping in mind the mid-season hiatus.

The Invincible season 2 release schedule:

  • Episode 1: November 3
  • Episode 2: November 10
  • Episode 3: November 17
  • Episode 4: November 24
  • Episode 5: TBA Early 2024
  • Episode 6: TBA Early 2024
  • Episode 7: TBA Early 2024
  • Episode 8: TBA Early 2024

