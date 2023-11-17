Invincible season 2: What happened to the planet Unopa?

What happened to Unopa in Invincible season 2? We’ll give you our spoiler warning now because episode 3 was the juiciest in the superhero series’ new season so far. But if you’re ready to get into the nitty-gritty, read on.

If you need a refresher, Invincible introduced the planet back in the first season. But during the recent Invincible season 2 episode ‘This Missive, This Machination!’, we finally got to revisit it and learn more about the Unopian and Viltrumite war. The new scenes are a potent reminder of why this is one of the best animated series currently streaming and brings new depth to Allen, the Alien as well. So, here’s everything new we learned about Unopa and our favorite Unopian.

What happened to Unopa in Invincible?

In Invincible season 1, episode 8, we learned that Unopa was colonized by Viltrumites, who invaded the planet and murdered its people.

After Viltrumites attacked, trying to add the world to their empire, the Unopians waited for the right moment to strike back. Launching a rebellion after building their forces, they turned out to be no match for the invaders. Unopa was destroyed in the conflict.

After that, the remaining Unopians created breeding camps to prevent their species’ extinction and joined the Coalition of Planets, an alliance dedicated to stopping the Viltrumites’ growing domination.

Allen’s origin story in Invincible explained

We met Allen in Invincible season 1 but found out the lovable alien was the result of an Unopian breeding camp designed to create soldiers to fight Viltrumites in season 2, episode 3.

Despite being the strongest of the bred Unopians, Allen was still unable to take on Viltrumites alone. Recognizing the need for effective allies, he instead became an evaluation officer for the Coalition of Planets.

He traveled the galaxy, challenging different worlds’ most powerful representatives to ensure they had fighters capable of defending themselves against threats like Viltrum’s empire.

The real goal, though, was finding someone who could turn the tide in a straight-up fight with Viltrumites. This is why Allen was so interested in Mark Grayson as an ally, knowing he survived a fight with Omni-Man. His idea was to fight fire with fire.

We’ve got lots to look forward to, and we’re interested to see how new characters like Angstrom Levy and Bulletproof will factor in after the mid-season break.

For now, we’ve got guides on the Invincible cast, an Invincible season 2 part 1 review, and the Invincible season 2 episode 4 release date to look forward to. For something different, check out the best TV series of all time or new movies coming soon. And if you need a Prime Video free trial, you can use our link.