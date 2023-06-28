Is Marion in Indiana Jones 5? Marion has been part of the Indiana Jones saga from the very beginning, adventuring alongside Indy in his very first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Actor Karen Allen then reprised the role 27 years later for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but when it came to trailers for the new movie, Marion was nowhere to be seen.

So, is Marion in Indiana Jones 5? Here’s the lowdown on whether Karen Allen rejoined the Indiana Jones cast for one more Indiana Jones movie.

Is Marion in Indiana Jones 5?

Yes! Karen Allen makes a welcome return to the role in the closing moments of the movie.

Early in the film, it’s established that Marion filed to divorce Indy and that their pair are no longer together. Later, in a heart-to-heart with Helena, Indy reveals that the reason for this is the loss of their son, Mutt.

He explains to her that after Mutt enlisted in the Armed Forces, he was killed in action. Marion became overwhelmed with grief, but Indy didn’t know how to comfort her, which drove a wedge between the couple.

However, following his and Helena’s pursuit of the Dial of Destiny, Indy is gravely injured and is recovering at home. It is then that Marion walks through the door, and it is revealed that she has been caring for Indy while he was unconscious.

This leads to the couple reconciling and paves the way for a sweet Indiana Jones 5 ending. That is, if you can look past everyone who dies in the film. Allen’s cameo is brief, but is among the best moments of the Indiana Jones 5 runtime. We love a happy ending!

