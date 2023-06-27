Who dies in Indiana Jones 5? Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the latest — and possibly final — installment of the Indiana Jones saga, which started way back in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. Warning, spoilers ahead!

The Indiana Jones movies are known for their extensive (and sometimes grisly) death tolls. And this new movie is no exception. Set in 1969, shortly after man first walked onto the moon, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) finds himself once again drawn to adventure.

This time, the mystery is centered around the Dial of Destiny, with Indy, his goddaughter (Helena), and shady scientist Doctor Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) all pursuing the artifact with their own agendas. But what price will they pay to get the item in the adventure movie? Here’s everyone who dies in Indiana Jones 5.

Everyone who dies in Indiana Jones 5:

Basil Shaw

Renaldo

Mason

Mutt

Doctor Voller

Basil Shaw

Indy’s close friend and colleague, Basil Shaw, dies sometime prior to the events of Indiana Jones 5. After helping Indy acquire the Dial of Destiny in 1944, the artifact’s lore and alleged powers led to him going insane. Indy eventually took the Dial off him, and Basil died with the mystery of the Dial unsolved — although he left all his notes to his daughter, Helena.

Renaldo

Played by Antonio Banderas, Renaldo is an old friend of Indy who is instrumental in helping him find the missing half of the Dial. Sadly, his support comes with a price, as he ends up being murdered after Voller and his cronies intercept his ship.

Mason

Working in conjunction with the US Government, it’s unclear what side Mason is really on. But when Doctor Voller revealed his true colors, she ended up paying the ultimate price.

Mutt

In another off-screen death, Indy reveals in emotional scenes with Helena that Mutt was killed in action after enlisting in the military.

Doctor Voller

Ultimately, it was Doctor Voller’s own arrogance that killed him. He tried to use the Dial to change the course of WWII but ended up in the midst of the Siege of Syracuse. His plane was eventually intercepted and crashed into a firey pit, with his skeletal remains paying homage to the gruesome death of Doctor Belloq after seeing the Ark of the Covenant in all its glory.

