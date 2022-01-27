Ron Perlman is “71 f**king years old”, but he would make Hellboy 3 for the fans

Back in 2004, before comic book movies had the stranglehold on popular culture that they do in today’s cinematic landscape, the dark superhero Hellboy was brought to life on the big screen. The action movie, starring Ron Perlman, and directed by Guillermo del Toro, gained cult status among fans of the unorthodox hero.

The first movie was clearly popular enough, leading to a sequel in 2008, titled Hellboy II: The Golden Army. But, sadly, that is where that particular franchise ended. Until 2019, that is, when Lionsgate decided to reboot the leather-clad character with Stranger Things star, David Harbour, taking on the role.

Unfortunately, that movie bombed at the box-office, and the science fiction movie received a whole host of negative reviews from critics, which should be enough to see that particular iteration of the character abandoned at the first hurdle. However, the original Hellboy star, Ron Perlman, has said he would team up with long-time collaborator Guillermo del Toro again, to make a third film and complete his trilogy. But he would only do it for the fans.

In an interview with The Independent, Perlman discussed his recent work, including working with del Toro for the sixth time, on Nightmare Alley, and his role in the Netflix comedy movie, Don’t Look Up. Perlman is certainly not one to mince his words, and he had a short, sharp response for critics of the politically-charged Adam McKay movie: “Fuck you”. There was more, but you get the picture.

The veteran actor had plenty to say about the state of America, and its departed President, Donald Trump, and none of it was very complimentary, as you can imagine. But, Perlman was full of praise for Guillermo del Toro, a director with whom he has shared a fruitful working relationship since 1993, when del Toro wrote to him personally to ask him to take a role in his feature debut.

Before the original Hellboy series was dumped, Perlman and del Toro were planning a third movie. When asked if he would play Hellboy again now, Perlman had a typical, sweary response: “Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f**king years old.” But, this is a character he clearly feels a strong sense of attachment to, and even more so, to the fanbase.

He went on to say: “We owe this to the fans. We should give it to them, because it would be an epic conclusion.” So, could the red-skinned demon be set for a return to the big screen, despite the catastrophe of the 2019 movie? Perlman had a message for del Toro: “I’m not done pounding you to get this f**king thing done.”

We can but hope! And, there are even reports that we may see Hellboy on a small screen, at least.