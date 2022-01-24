Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio gets first trailer, coming to Netflix later this year

Hot off the release of his thriller movie Nightmare Alley, acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro already has a new movie on the horizon, a stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio. Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for del Toro’s upcoming animated movie and shared that it will release on the streaming service in December 2022.

In the charming short teaser video, we meet a blue wooden Cricket, who opens a thick book, and begins writing his story. Accompanying the clip is the voice-over of Ewan McGregor -who plays the part of the cricket in the upcoming musical. In McGregor’s monologue, the actor tells viewers that the new movie will take a spin away from the traditional story about the reanimated puppet we’ve all come to know over the years. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t,” McGregor says while the animation plays out in the teaser.

We know that the art style looks stunning from Netflix‘s newly released trailer. The puppet-like and woody quality feels straight out of an old-timey Brothers Grimm fairy-tale. However, no plot details or hints as to how del Torro plans on changing the classic tale of a puppet turning into a real boy were shown just yet – despite McGregor’s claim.

You can watch the trailer for Netflix’s Pinocchio below:

The official synopsis for this new take on Pinocchio reads: “Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.”

Currently, we don’t have a firm date for when in December Pinocchio will drop on the streamer; however, we will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

