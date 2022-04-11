Fantastic Beasts 4 – when is the next Harry Potter movie released?

The third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series is upon us, with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in cinemas on April 8 in the UK, and a week later, on April 15 in the US. While fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are no doubt excited for Fantastic Beasts 3, we decided to take a look ahead to what’s next with Fantastic Beasts 4.

The Fantastic Beasts series is planned out for five fantasy movies, so while Fantastic Beasts 3 is an important chapter in the franchise, there is still so much more to come. Understandably, you may be wondering what will happen next for Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore, and the rest of the wizards, witches, and muggles in the Fantastic Beasts journey.

Will Dumbledore be able to finally put a stop to Harry Potter villain Gellert Grindelwald’s tyrannical ambitions to destroy the muggles? What magical beasts will Newt Scamander encounter next on his adventures? And will we ever see Tina Goldstein again? Step into our very own Room of Requirement, and the answers you shall find.

Fantastic Beasts 4 release date: When is Fantastic Beasts 4 out?

Although the Fantastic Beasts series has the greenlight for five movies, there is no release date planned in for Fantastic Beasts 4 at this stage.

Given that the family movie franchise has only just released Fantastic Beasts 3, it’s not surprising that there is very little information on the next instalment. Understandably, Warner Bros is concentrating on the here and now, rather than the future.

The first two Fantastic Beasts movies were released in November of their respective years, while Fantastic Beasts 3 has been given an April release date. So, it’s hard to even guess where Fantastic Beasts might slot in.

While there was almost a four year gap between the second and third film in this franchise, there was just a two year gap between the first two. We would imagine, all things Covid-dependent, Warner Bros would want Fantastic Beasts 4 to be ready for 2024.

Fantastic Beasts 4 trailer: Is there a trailer for Fantastic Beasts 4?

There is no trailer for Fantastic Beasts 4 at this time. With Fantastic Beasts 3 only just being released, it could be a while until we get a trailer. At the time of writing, the fourth Fantastic Beasts movie wasn’t even in production, but we will keep an eye out for updates on that front.

Fantastic Beasts 4 plot: What will happen in Fantastic Beasts 4?

There are currently no plot details for Fantastic Beasts 4, and production hasn’t started yet, so we have no insider scoops at this time. However, we have seen Fantastic Beasts 3, so we can make some educated guesses.

First and foremost, the hunt for Grindelwald will almost certainly continue. At the end of Fantastic Beasts 3, the villain manages to escape the clutches of Albus Dumbledore and his team of Wizarding heroes, but we know that Dumbledore and Grindelwald are destined to find each other again. Their next big battle could be Grindelwald’s last, but we will have to wait and see!

Newt Scamander meanwhile, has been becoming more and more of a peripheral character in his own franchise. In Fantastic Beasts 3 he was an important ally to Dumbledore, and has pledged to help him again if needed. We’re pretty sure that will be the case next time around.

There is also the storyline of Credence, or Aurelius Dumbledore, to explore. Having been reunited with his father, Aberforth Dumbledore, at the end of Fantastic Beasts 3, it is looking likely that Aurelius can now escape the Obscurus that was plaguing his health and find purpose as a good guy.

Science and magic: The best sci-fi movies

We also saw Jacob Kowalski reunited with his beloved Queenie Goldstein, and the two of them got married at the end of Fantastic Beasts 3. Whether this means they are settling down and staying out of trouble, is another matter, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the pair return for more action in future adventure movies.

Curiously, there is one particular plotline from Fantastic Beasts 2 that we didn’t get to dive into in Fantastic Beasts 3, and that is the origins of Voldemort’s snake, Nagini. In the second movie it is revealed that she was originally a human woman, but this mystery still needs to be unfolded. Perhaps we will get more answers in Fantastic Beasts 4, as we get closer and closer to the Harry Potter timeline.

Fantastic Beasts 4 cast: Who will be in Fantastic Beasts 4?

Again, there is no definite answer here, but we can be pretty certain about which faces will return for Fantastic Beasts 4. First of all, it would be very strange if Eddie Redmayne didn’t reprise his role as Newt Scamander, as the central protagonist of the series.

Jude Law, too, is becoming a key figure in the Fantastic Beasts movies, and we know how important Albus Dumbledore is of course. With Grindelwald still on the loose, Jude Law is almost certain to come back for the next movie.

Speaking of Grindelwald, this one could be a tricky one to predict. So far in this series of three movies, three different actors have played the villainous character. Will Mads Mikkelsen stick around for film number four, or will Warner Bros have to explain another transformation?

In the supporting roles, Dan Fogler’s muggle character, Jacob Kowalski does seem pretty content now he has been wed to his beloved Queenie, played by Alison Sudol. Whether they have a big role to play or not though, we reckon the pair will be back for Fantastic Beasts 4.

Hogwarts hall of fame: The best Harry Potter characters

The character of Credence, or Aurelius Dumbledore as he is now known, still has lots of development to come. He was on the brink of death, but having been reunited with his true family, he should have a more bright path ahead. Whether Ezra Miller will reprise the role or not, very much depends on the actor’s behaviour between now and the production getting underway.

Similar doubts will surely hang over the head of Katherine Waterston and her character Tina Goldstein. After the actor was massively side-lined in Fantastic Beasts 3, we’re not sure what the future holds for her character, and we wouldn’t be shocked to learn she had been written out of future instalments.

That’s all we know for now, and it’s very much speculation at this point of course. As soon as we hear more whispers from the Wizarding World we will keep you updated. In the meantime, check out these other great movies based on books.