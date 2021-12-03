Daniel Radcliffe discovered Robert Pattinson was in Twilight through a New York billboard

The Harry Potter films have seen some of the best young actors work alongside each other, but that doesn’t mean that the Wizarding World’s co-stars are the closest pals. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the magical franchise, has recently opened up about his “strange relationship” with former co-star Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in the fantasy movies before starring as a vampire heartthrob in the hit 2008 teen flick, Twilight.

According to Radcliffe, he and Pattison haven’t had much contact since appearing together in the action movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back in 2005. This may shock some Potter fans as many (Radcliffe claims) assume that the two British actors are close and are “good mates.” However, since their time in Hogwarts, it appears that the two don’t follow each other’s careers closely.

In an interview on the Johnathon Ross show, Radcliffe revealed that he only learned that Pattison scored his role in the massively popular romance movie, Twilight once he saw a billboard advertising the film. At the time, Radcliffe was in New York City performing in the Broadway show Equus.

“Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway, and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it’s odd,” Radcliffe explained. “We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him. He’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.”

Radcliffe didn’t say when or if he and Pattinson would catch up in the future. Both actors are busy with their thriving careers, so any reconnecting may have to take a back seat for now. Pattison is currently gearing up for his DCEU debut in Matt Reeves The Batman, and Radcliffe is one of the leading actors on the TV series Miracle Workers.

While Radcliffe and Pattison may not reunite, the streaming service HBO Max has announced that Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will join Radcliffe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for a special on January 1, 2022.