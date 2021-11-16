Harry Potter cast to reunite for 20th anniversary special on HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who play beloved Harry Potter characters Harry, Hermione and Ron – are set to reunite for a 20th Anniversary Special on HBO Max, to mark the fact that it’s been two decades (sob) since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day – January 1 2022. The trio will be joining director Chris Columbus and other cast-members from all eight Harry Potter films for the retrospective.

HBO Max have produced several successful reunion specials in the last two years, including Friends: The Reunion, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

The feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to HBO Max, who are quoted in Variety.

Other alumni of the film franchise joining the tribute are set to include Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes; as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone [Philosopher’s Stone] film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.

He continued; “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Another event to mark the twentieth anniversary will be Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a celebrity bracket-style Harry Potter quiz, hosted by Helen Mirren. And Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set for a spring 2022 release.

All eight Harry Potter movies are currently available to stream on HBO Max.