Gremlins animated series first look shared by HBO Max

Ready to see some animated Christmas monsters? Well, the good news is that HBO Max has got you covered. In its December 2021 preview trailer, the streaming service shared a brief first look for the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, along with small teasers for various highly anticipated TV series such as Westworld, House of The Dragon, and Euphoria season 2.

Based on the Christmas monster movie directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus, the upcoming Gremlins series is a prequel to the original film. Set in 1920 in Shanghai, it follows Mr Wing, who first bought the fluffy Gizmo to America in the original 1984 comedy movie. The show will see a 10-year old Sam Wing meet the Mogwai (also known as our cute pal Gizmo) and follow the two as they embark on a colourful journey full of Chinese folklore. Izaac Wang will voice Sam, and AJ LoCascio will be taking on the role of Gizmo.

In HBO Max’s packed clip full of upcoming shows for 2022, we finally saw what the upcoming art and style for the Gremlins spin-off will look like. The video shows Gizmo running on a birdcage against a colourful backdrop and sporting a distinctive squarish art style in the new teaser.

Executive producer of the upcoming series Brendan Hay shared HBO Max’s trailer on Twitter, time-stamping the short Gremlins clip from the streamers jam-packed video – a massive relief for us all. Since a huge amount of series were showcased during the original teaser clip, no show received more than a few seconds of air time. So blink, and you may miss the cartoony Gizmo making his big debut.

Since Gremlins IS a Christmas movie, only appropriate that your first look at our Gizmo arrives today. Here, at about 1:19 in the HBO Max 2022 trailer, you can catch your first glimpse of GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI. https://t.co/p6DylR1wZf — Brendan Hay (@B_Hay) December 22, 2021

Other series seen during HBO’s preview clip includes the DCEU spin-off series Peacemaker, the Gossip Girl remake, the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, and more. No release date for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai has been announced just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

