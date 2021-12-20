Harry Potter 20th anniversary trailer brings original cast back to Hogwarts

A new trailer has been released for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special which will be shown on New Year’s Day, 2022. It appears to be filmed at the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London – (The Making of Harry Potter), where sets including the Great Hall, Platform 9 3/4, Diagon Alley and the Gryffindor Common Room will be used.

The trailer features plenty of the central trio – a bearded Daniel Radcliffe, as well as Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – reminiscing about growing up together on the set of Harry Potter movies.

Other cast-members featured in the trailer include Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham-Carter and Gary Oldman. Bonham-Carter, who played villain Bellatrix Lestrange, says that “one of the highlights of my part was when I had to pretend to be Hermione, pretending to be Bellatrix.”

Ralph Fiennes says that he approached his sister, nieces and nephews before accepting the role of the franchise’s main antagonist and said “I don’t know about this Voldemort…” and they screamed “you’ve got to do it!”

Rupert Grint, who of course played Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley (and who is now a father in real life), says to Radcliffe and Watson; “it’s a very overwhelming thing, because I’ve watched you grow up and I’ve seen every stage of your life…it’s a strong bond that we’ll always have. We’re family and we’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”

The trailer can be viewed below;

Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year's Day, only on HBO Max.

Daniel Radcliffe says; “the thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like “it wasn’t though.”

Radcliffe, like Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has gone on to have an idiosyncratic indie career. He has starred in many genre films, such as The Woman in Black, Horns and Swiss Army Man. He also starred in the rom-com What If and the biopic Kill Your Darlings, as Allen Ginsberg.

