Peacemaker trailer shows John Cena struggling to keep the peace in The Suicide Squad spin-off

It’s time to spread the message of peace and kill anyone who doesn’t agree. HBO Max has released a new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spin-off TV series, Peacemaker. In the new three-minute-long teaser, we get a glimpse of John Cena in an all-new DCEU story, and watch the anti-hero question all his murderous tendencies.

Peacemaker follows the anti-hero Christopher Smith, also known as “the world’s biggest douche bag”, a.k.a. Peacemaker – who we initially met in the action movie The Suicide Squad. Taking place after the events of the movie, which ended with Peacemaker in hospital and being recruited to help ‘save the world’ once again, the series sees the character go about on another carnage-filled crusade for peace.

In the first Peacemaker trailer, shown at DC FanDome in October 2021, we were introduced to Peacemaker’s new team. The first teaser saw Danielle Brooks, Freddie Storm, and the return of The Suicide Squad’s Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland appear alongside Cena for the upcoming series. However, in this fresh trailer, fans get a chance to witness more emphasis on the titular character, who seems to be struggling with his typical murderous ways.

The clip shows Peacemaker’s strained relationship with his father (Robert Patrick), his tense relationship with his new squad, and for the first time, his hesitation to kill. That’s right; it looks like Peacemaker is going on a journey of self-discovery. Paired with this new seemingly deep story, the teaser is full of explosions, jokes and promises that the upcoming series will be a good time for any adrenaline fans.

You can watch the new trailer for Peacemaker below:

All eight episodes of Peacemaker have been penned by Gunn – who has directed five of the DC show’s episodes too. Also directing the series is Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones), and Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead). Although season 1 of Peacemaker hasn’t aired, Gunn has stated his openness to making a season 2, and is already working on new spin-off series based on another mysterious character from The Suicide Squad.

However, despite the information gained from the new Peacemaker trailer, only time will tell what is in store for this complex DC character. Peacemaker is set to premiere on the streaming service HBO Max on January 13, 2022. For more DC small screen adventures, here is our guide to the Arrowverse.