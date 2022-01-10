Golden Globes 2022: The Power of the Dog, Succession, and West Side Story night’s big winners

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off with a strange bang. Having not been a televised event this year, there was no red carpet, no awkward celebrity interviews, and no sparkly gowns or tuxes. But, thankfully, there were still plenty of shiny golden awards that went out to all the expected favourites. The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story, and the TV series Hacks proved to be the true stars of the evening and dominated the list of acclaimed winners.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had announced that in 2022 the Golden Globes would be a private event held out of the public eye at Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 9, 2022. As such, cinephiles and TV enthusiasts have had to wait for the list of award winners. However, it seems like there weren’t any big surprises once the public finally saw who walked away with the trophies.
Most of the winners across both TV and film were already in the spotlight thanks to critics’ predictions and best of 2021 lists, and there were no wildcards in sight. The drama movie The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and West Side Story, managed to bag three awards, including Best motion picture in the drama and musical or comedy categories.
Here is the full list of all the 2022 Golden Glode winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
West Side Story
Best Director
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Best Non-English Language Picture
Drive My Car
Best Animated Picture
Best Actress, Drama
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor, Drama
Will Smith – King Richard
Best Actress, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Actor, Comedy or Musical
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
‘No Time to Die‘ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best TV series, Drama
Best TV series, Comedy or Musical
Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress in a TV series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a TV series, Comedy or Musical
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
And there you have it, all the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes. For more acclaimed viewing here is our list of the best movies of all time.
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum