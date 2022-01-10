Golden Globes 2022: The Power of the Dog, Succession, and West Side Story night’s big winners

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off with a strange bang. Having not been a televised event this year, there was no red carpet, no awkward celebrity interviews, and no sparkly gowns or tuxes. But, thankfully, there were still plenty of shiny golden awards that went out to all the expected favourites. The Power of the Dog, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story, and the TV series Hacks proved to be the true stars of the evening and dominated the list of acclaimed winners.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had announced that in 2022 the Golden Globes would be a private event held out of the public eye at Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 9, 2022. As such, cinephiles and TV enthusiasts have had to wait for the list of award winners. However, it seems like there weren’t any big surprises once the public finally saw who walked away with the trophies.

Most of the winners across both TV and film were already in the spotlight thanks to critics’ predictions and best of 2021 lists, and there were no wildcards in sight. The drama movie The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and West Side Story, managed to bag three awards, including Best motion picture in the drama and musical or comedy categories.

Here is the full list of all the 2022 Golden Glode winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Best Non-English Language Picture

Drive My Car

Best Animated Picture

Encanto

Best Actress, Drama

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor, Drama

Will Smith – King Richard

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor, Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score

Dune

Best Original Song

‘No Time to Die‘ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best TV series, Drama

Succession

Best TV series, Comedy or Musical

Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a TV series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

And there you have it, all the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes.