Will the White Walkers appear in House of the Dragon? One of the biggest threats in the fantasy series Game of Thrones was the White Walkers. These ice wights came from beyond the Wall with their armies of the dead to conquer the Seven Kingdoms and cast the world into eternal winter.

It took the combined efforts of our favourite Game of Thrones characters — although Arya got the killing blow on their leader, the Night King — to stop the White Walkers before they caused the apocalypse. House of the Dragon, though, is a prequel TV series, so technically, these undead monsters are knocking about while Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen are squabbling over the Iron Throne. Could the White Walkers appear in House of the Dragon, then?

Will White Walkers appear in House of the Dragon?

White Walkers don’t feature in the book House of the Dragon is based on, so it’s unlikely they’ll appear in the drama series. That said, the show hasn’t been afraid to deviate from the book’s story, introducing elements like the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy in the very first episode, which were absent from the text.

While it’s more likely the mention of the White Walkers in the prophecy is just a wink and a nod to fans and some connective tissue between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, we can’t say with 100% certainty that they won’t make a cameo later in the series.

If you’re enjoying Game of Thrones again, check out our guide to House of the Dragon season 2, or we have a few deep dives on the House of the Dragon characters, Daemon Targaryen, Larys Strong, and the White Worm.