House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained

The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?

In the fantasy series Game of Thrones, Melisandre spends an awful lot of time trying to track down the prince and eventually, she comes to believe Jon Snow is the legendary figure destined to save the world from The Others. In House of the Dragon, however, a new wrinkle is added to the prophecy, so we thought it’d be useful to explore what The Song of Ice and Fire is and who the Prince that was Promised might be.

What is The Song of Ice and Fire?

The Song and Ice of Fire is a prophecy that a destined warrior, known as the Prince who was Promised, will eventually be born from the Targaryen bloodline and lead the forces of the Seven Kingdoms against the White Walkers and the Long Night.

The prophecy originated with Aegon the Conqueror, who had a prophetic dragon dream about a great darkness coming from the North to destroy the realm. Aegon believed that only the Targaryens could stand against the undead forces, and that’s why he took Balerion and went off to conquer Westeros.

Since the Targaryens conquered the lands, the prophecy has been passed on from king to king, along with a sacred Valyrian steel dagger. Embossed on the dagger’s blade are the words, “From my blood comes the prince that was promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire.”

Who is the Prince that was Promised?

Well, there have been a few candidates for the Prince that was Promised. Rhaegar Targaryen believed for the longest time that he was the prophesised prince; however, he eventually realised he was wrong.

Instead, Rhaegar thought that the prince would come from his bloodline, which is why he ran off with Lyanna Stark and had Jon Snow. Speaking of which, Melisandre became convinced (once she realised Stannis Baratheon wasn’t who she was looking for) Jon was actually the prince.

The final candidate was Daenerys Targaryen. We know that the prophecy refers to a prince, but in High Valyrian, this is a gender-neutral word, so Dany counts. Ultimately Dany and Jon were both instrumental in defeating the Night King (even if Arya Stark landed the killing blow), but the series never confirms who the prince is.

If you love being back in Westeros, then check out our guide to the best Game of Thrones characters, or if you’re looking for something else to watch, we have a list of the best fantasy movies.