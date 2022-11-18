House of the Dragon: who kills Aegon Targaryen II?

Who kills Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon? Like Game of Thrones before it, the new prequel fantasy series House of the Dragon is a complicated old thing. And, because House of the Dragon focuses on the story of the Targaryen family, even more confusion is understandable. Everyone seems to be related, and not just through blood, but also marriage (gasp!), while plenty of characters share the same name.

For example, in the world of Westeros, there are several Aegon Targaryens. One of them is Aegon Targaryen II, who is one of the central House of the Dragon characters. In the TV series, we see him grow from an infant to a man, becoming one of the most influential figures in the chaos who helps to ignite the Dance of the Dragons.

However, while Aegon Targaryen II is the king of Westeros when House of the Dragon season 1 ends, the impending conflict could see him unseated from the throne that Viserys helped to secure for him. So, will the newly appointed king be dispatched in House of the Dragon season 2, and if so, who kills Aegon Targaryen II?

Who kills Aegon Targaryen II?

According to Geroge RR Martin’s lore, which House of the Dragons is expected to closely follow, Aegon Targaryen II is poisoned during the Dance of the Dragons, and he does not survive the conflict. However, it is never discovered who killed the king, and because he had so many enemies, there is no single obvious culprit.

When House of the Dragon reaches the point where Aegon Targaryen II is killed, it may decide to suggest and hint at the identity of the killer. Or, it could leave it ambiguous. Either way, with the Dance of the Dragons, set to begin in House of the Dragon season 2, expect things to get bloody and brutal pretty quickly.

