How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be?

How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be? Game of Thrones didn’t exactly end with a bang, so much as a whimper. So reviled was the fantasy series‘ finale that it even contaminated the show’s legacy destroying whatever prestige it had built up in the world of pop culture.

When news broke then that HBO was exploring a spin-off TV series that would be a prequel to the events of Thrones, it was met with a collective shrug. Of course, we now know that we were wrong to count the prequel out. House of the Dragon manages to capture everything that made Thrones such compelling viewing while introducing us to new and intriguing characters.

Now, though, the first season is over and, like a greedy dragon, we want more. A second season has already been confirmed, but everyone wants to know how many seasons of House of the Dragon they’ll have to enjoy before the Dance of Dragons is over.

At present, only two seasons of House of the Dragon have been confirmed. The first season ended on October 23 2022, and House of the Dragons season 2 is coming sometime in 2024.

Don’t panic, though. There’s likely more to come. The Game of Thrones creator, George RR Martin, believes the series needs four full seasons of 10 episodes to tell the story in a satisfactory manner.

