House of the Dragon: how is Daemon Targaryen related to Jon Snow?

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Jon Snow? The fantasy series House of the Dragon explores a very different era in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. It’s a time when the Targaryens ruled the land and their mighty dragons soared through the air.

As it’s a prequel, many fans want to know how the Game of Thrones characters we know and love are related to these new House of the Dragon characters. The most obvious question is how are the royal family, Viserys, Daemon, and Rhaneyra Targaryen are related to the last living Targaryen. So here’s how Daemon Targaryen is related to Jon Snow.

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Jon Snow?

Jon Snow and Daemon Targaryen are very distantly related. Daemon is Jon’s great, great, great, great, great, great grandmother or at least she is in the TV series. It’s important to remember that in the books, Jon’s parentage hasn’t officially been revealed as of yet.

How are Rhaenyra and Jon Snow related?

Jon is related to the rouge prince through his father, Rhaegar Targaryen, who was the son of the Mad King, Aerys II Targaryen. Aerys was the son of Jaehaerys II, who in turn was the son of Aegon V. Aegon’s dad was Maekar I Targaryen. Maekar was the son of Daeron II, whose father was Aegon IV. Aegon IV, meanwhile, was the son of Viserys II, whose parents were Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen.

