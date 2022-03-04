Free Guy 2 script is almost finished and spin-offs are on the way

Ryan Reynolds may be returning as everyone’s favourite blue-shirt-wearing NPC sooner than you may think. In an interview With The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell revealed that Free Guy 2’s script is almost done, and hinted that more sequels and spin-offs of the popular action movie may be in the works too.

The first Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy (Real Steel), was released in 2021 and grossed over a staggering $3331.5 million worldwide. Telling the story of an NPC in a popular online videogame who gains sentients, the family movie was packed with easter eggs, A-lister cameos, and plenty of laughs. Starring the likes of Reynolds, Taika Waititi, and Jodie Comer, Free Guy, currently holds 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards.

Considering its wild success and popular reception, it makes sense that its sequel would be racing into production. “We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story,” Asbell shared, reassuring fans that filming for Free Guy 2 may kick off soon. “We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming,” he continued. “We’re going to be pretty busy.”

That’s right, Asbell said ‘Free Guy Movies’, meaning that the studio is considering more flicks past the upcoming sequel. From his statement, it looks like Free Guy is set to become a full-blown cinematic franchise. Keeping in mind that Free Guy is an original IP, the exploration and possibilities for expanding on the IP are endless.

With the flick continuing to generate fans since its release on the streaming service Disney Plus back in September 2021, we are sure that Disney and 20th Century Fox are both jumping for joy at the promising financial prospects coming Free Guy’s way.

