Fire Force season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Fire Force season 3 release date? Indeed. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for new episodes of Crunchyroll’s hottest (literally) anime, so here we’re going to go into all of the available information so you don’t need to scroll through pages and pages of scraps.

The last time we had a new Fire Force was back in December 2020, which is far too long if you ask the fans of one of Crunchyroll‘s best anime series. Adapting the manga with success, Company 8 tried to snuff out the spontaneous combustion taking place across a burning Tokyo in the Shonen anime.

With a unique vibe and intense visuals, it’s no wonder the Fire Force season 3 release date is highly anticipated. Read on for details on the expected cast, when the new anime could drop, and if it’ll again be on the best streaming service for animated adventures.

Fire Force season 3 release date speculation

There’s no official date, but given the length of production, delays during the pandemic, and more, we suspect Fire Force season 3 won’t be released until the Spring of 2024.

Season 2 was announced officially back in May 2022. The final volume of the manga went on sale on the same day of the announcement, which lends itself to some murmurs of the anime hanging back to let the manga run its course to provide the series with more material.

Given that there’s been no further details released, we don’t expect to see it come out in 2023. Mid 2024 is probably the earliest we’d guess.

Fire Force season 3 cast speculation

We believe all of Company 8 will be back in the cast of Fire Force season 3 to snuff out some more flames, including Gakuto Kajiwara as Shinra.

There’s no official word on the full roster of best anime characters for the new installment yet, but we’ll get that in due time. See below for the expected Japanese voice actors as well as the English dub.

Expected Japanese Fire Force season 3 cast list:

Gakuto Kajiwara as Shinra

Kazuya Nakai as Captain Obi

Mao Ichimichi as Iris

Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa

Aoi Yuuki as Tamaki

Yuusuke Kobayashi as Arthur

Saeko Kamijou as Maki

Kenjirou Tsuda as Joker

Expected English dub Fire Force season 3 cast list:

Derick Snow as Shinra

Jeremy Inman as Captain Obi

Alexis Tipton as Iris

Christopher Wehkamp as Takehisa

Jad Saxton as Tamaki

Eric Vale as Arthur

Sarah Roach as Maki

Sonny Strait as Joker

What is Fire Force season 3 about?

We think Fire Force season 3 will tie up the loose ends of the ‘Stigma’ arc from the end of season 2 before moving onto the ‘Obi’s Rescue’ arc, which involves Company 8 fighting to get Captain Obi out of jail.

While there’s no official plot synopsis yet, season 2 left some things unresolved, which gives season 3 a jumping-off point before diving into new territory. Well, sort of new; expect the manga plot to be the blueprint here.

With most of the source material used across the first two seasons of Fire Force, it’s starting to make sense why we’ve had a long pause. There’s now more to adapt, but with the manga ending in 2022, this could be the last installment of new episodes. It all depends on how the series chooses to pace itself.

Is there a Fire Force season 3 trailer?

There’s no teaser trailer or footage of any kind for season 3 of Fire Force yet, but we expect some sort of poster or short teaser clip to come, perhaps in early 2024.

While we’re probably far off from a full-length trailer, teasers and other key art are often released much earlier. So we’ll likely have something to hold us over not too long from now.

Where can I watch Fire Force season 3?

Season 3 of Fire Force will stream on Crunchyroll, but you’ll also be able to buy it on VOD platforms such as Apple TV.

You’ve got good options if you’d like to revisit earlier seasons too, with episodes on Hulu and Funimation as well as Crunchyroll.

How many episodes of Fire Force season 3 will there be?

Considering there are 24 episodes in Fire Force seasons 1 and 2, we suspect season 3 will follow suit.

And with every episode so far in the 23-24 minute range, that’s the length we imagine they’ll be, too. We don’t have episode descriptions or any details yet, though — they’ll show up on Crunchyroll’s Fire Force landing page in due course.

Unlike the best TV series from the prestige world, anime still usually ops for lots of serialized storytelling and higher volume. Different strokes.

