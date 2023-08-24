Baki Hanma season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Baki Hanma season 3 release date? In 2021, Netflix dropped one of the most exciting anime series, Baki Hanma. Based on the Baki the Grappler manga series by Keisuke Itagaki, we’ve seen the titular teen fight masters, prehistoric men, and even face his father, aka the strongest man in the world.

But in the world of Baki Hanma, there is always a bigger and better fight waiting around the corner. Following the same formula as one of the best anime series of all time, Dragon Ball, Baki is constantly training for his next opponent. So it’s unsurprising that fans are already wondering what is next for our hero. Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 may have ended with the father-son fight we’ve all been waiting for, but Baki’s story is far from over.

Here, we step into the ring and investigate everything you need to know about Netflix‘s favorite animated fighter. From the Baki Hanma season 3 release date, plot, cast, and more, we’ve gathered a ton of information guaranteed to knock out all your burning questions.

Baki Hanma season 3 release date speculation

Netflix released part 2 of Baki Hanma season 2 on August 24, 2023, but there is no release date for Baki Hanma season 3 yet. However, since past releases have a year or two gap between them, we suspect Baki will return sometime in 2024 or early 2025.

Also, it should be noted that since season 2 finished the third part in the Baki the Grappler manga, if the series does get renewed, it probably won’t be as Baki Hanma season 3 but as a new anime, titled Baki-Dou. You may have noticed that Netflix has already split the Baki franchise into separate shows.

The platform has Baki, which covers the second series in the manga, and then Baki Hanma, which deals with the third. Baki-Dou (also known as Baki’s Style) is the fourth series in the manga, so we will bet that Netflix will announce an entirely new show if our favorite fighter gets renewed. Keep your eyes on this guide as more updates head our way!

Baki Hanma season 3 cast speculation

If Baki Hanma season 3 does get renewed or kickstart a new Baki-Dou anime, we know that our main star will be back. That means you can expect to hear Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki once again.

We can also expect Akio Ôtsuka to come back as Yuujirou Hanma if the show gets another chapter. And since Kaiou Retsu was featured at the end of season 2, part 2, giving a press conference, we’d guess that Kaiji Tang will also reprise the role.

Along with these staples, we also know that there will be some new anime characters if the next season goes ahead. For starters, if season 3 does cover the Baki-Dou manga like we think it does, we will need someone to portray the new rival, Musashi Miyamoto.

Here’s the expected Baki Hanma season 3 cast list:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki Hanma

Akio Ôtsuka as Yuujirou Hanma

Kaiji Tang as Kaiou Retsu

We are positive that the above list will grow over time as more casting news and Baki Hanma season 3 details head our way. So be sure to bookmark this page to keep track of all the newest developments.

What will Baki Hanma season 3 be about?

There is no official plot synopsis for Baki Hanma season 3, but thanks to the Baki-Dou manga series, we know that it may involve some cloning and Baki facing the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto.

As we all know, Baki Hanma season 2 ended with Baki finally facing his dad in a fight. But after the epic battle, he is faced with boredom, simply training nonstop, waiting to feel a surge of adrenaline again. Nothing excites him anymore, but luckily, the Prime Minister of Japan is here to provide Baki with his next big conquest.

A cloning project is kicked off to try and clone Musashi Miyamoto, one of the fathers of martial arts. Just like we saw in season 2 when Baki faced the prehistoric man, Pickle, history has come back, and our hero must face masters of the past to develop his own fighting skills and become a legend in his own right.

Whether or not Baki Hanma season 3 follows the plot of the Baki-Dou manga is unknown, so take this hypothetical plot description as pure speculation for now. Still, considering how season 2 already introduced the idea of Baki fighting figures from the past, it’s an easy jump to continue the story.

Is there a Baki Hanma season 3 trailer?

There is no trailer for Baki Hanma season 3, and there probably won’t be until 2024.

Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 was released in August 2023, and since seasons and Baki-related series tend to have a year-long gap between releases, don’t expect to see a teaser anytime soon. However, there is plenty of content to go through while we wait for new clips.

Fans can watch Baki and Baki Hanma on Netflix now, and check out the latest trailer for Baki Hanma season 2 below.

Where can I watch Baki Hanma?

You can now watch the full two seasons of Baki Hanma on Netflix. The anime Baki is also on the streaming service, and if Baki Hanma season 3 is confirmed, it will be added to the platform, too.

While Netflix is the more well-known place for all your Baki needs, Crunchyroll also has the anime on its platform. And if you are an anime fan, we here at The Digital Fix are massive fans of Crunchy and recommend it, especially if you are after some of the best Shounen anime of all time, like One Piece and Dragon Ball.

How many episodes will be in Baki Hanma season 3?

We suspect that Baki Hanma season 3 will be split into two parts and have a total of 27 episodes, just like season 2.

Nothing has been confirmed, but Netflix does have a habit of splitting seasons of its anime series into two. We expect this with the Kengan Ashura season 2 release date as well. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

And that is everything we know about a potential Baki Hanma season 3!

