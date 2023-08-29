Today’s a special day for Dom Toretto in Fast and Furious

We’re coming to the end of the Fast and Furious saga as we know it. We’re not sure what potential Fast and Furious new movies, spin-offs, and space stunts lay ahead, but it seems the reigns will soon be passed over from the old guard to whoever is set to lead the Fast and Furious cast next.

We’ll never forget the tried-and-true familiar, of course, headed by Vin Diesel‘s ever-reliable Dom Toretto. And how could we — today, August 29, is a very special day in Dom-lore.

One of the best Fast and Furious characters, we’ve seen Dom’s family-first sappy leader steal DVD players, drive through skyscrapers, and much more, and today is his birthday. His cake will have a muscle car on it, of course.

The Fast and Furious 11 release date is on our minds, too, but we needed to shout out our golden boy. So, let’s take a look back at all the memories.

We first met Dom at the beginning stages of his criminal career, when he was just a humble truck robber. Banned from the professional circuit, Dom raced illegal quarter-mile events to satisfy his need for speed. This was all before Brian O’Conner shows up and turns his life upside down.

After the events of the first movie, we’ve watched the ragtag Fast Family develop into a solid team who have each other’s backs, utilize varying talents, and take on missions too left-field for official organizations.

Dom was born on August 29, 1976, according to the fandom wiki. He’s probably out there right now, Corona in one hand, sentimental necklace being polished in the other.

For more life in the fast lane, check out our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order, where to watch Fast X, this story about how Diesel wasn’t the first choice for Dom, and our Fast X review. We also think the MCU must learn a lesson from the Fast and Furious movies. For something different, check out the best movies of all time or the best sports movies for more vroom vroom.