Michelle Rodriguez was shocked by the Fast and Furious 10 ending

With the Fast and Furious 10 release date approaching…well, fast…we’re only getting increasingly excited each and every day that we come closer to seeing what reality-breaking stunts await.

(After all, this is the action movie franchise that went from street racing to launching cars into space. Can you blame us?)

Supposedly, Fast and Furious 10 is set to be the first part of the two-part finale of the franchise. This time, the gang (sorry — family!) is due to face Jason Momoa as the villainous and revenge-driven Dante Reyes. We have no idea what to expect — we only know it’s likely going to be outrageous.

Michelle Rodriguez, who has been part of the Fast and Furious cast from day one, had a pretty intense response to the film’s ending. And, critically, she thinks that fans of the Fast and Furious movies are going to have something to say about it.

“I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we’re gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X,” she says (via Collider). “Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that’s how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

This, plus her description of Momoa as “the best male villain we’ve had in the entire franchise,” has made us think that we’re in for a good time. And at the very least, we’re no doubt going to be on the receiving end of some adrenaline-spiking action sequences that the franchise has become famous for.

And that’s not all. The director of Fast 10, Louis Leterrier, has already confirmed that the upcoming instalment is set to end on a cliff-hanger of epic proportion, and hinted [via Empire], “There’s a war brewing. It’s coming to an end, and it is a race to the finish. There will be some tremendous casualties.”

