Jason Momoa is the “best male villain” in the Fast and Furious movies

The cast of the Fast and Furious movies has expanded further and further with each movie, meaning that the forth-coming tenth installment will feature a huge ensemble of A-listers and Oscar winners. And one of the most exciting new additions is Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. He’s playing the main movie villain in Fast X, which will be released on May 19, 2023.

Franchise stalwart Michelle Rodriguez was full of praise for the man mountain Momoa, when speaking to Collider’s Ladies Night; “Revenge with a smirk. It sounds light, but when you see [the movie], you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. I’d say he’s the best male villain we’ve had in the entire franchise, of course because Charlize [Theron] kills it. You know what I mean? She’s a whole other different type of monster, no pun intended.”

In an interview with GQ in August 2022, Momoa teased that his Fast and Furious character will be unusual; “his toenails are painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match, and he enjoys laughing maniacally as he blows up co-star Ludacris’s car. ‘I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,’ Momoa grins.”

Momoa’s character name is Dante Reyes. Turns out, Dante is actually the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the corrupt politician and drug lord killed in Fast Five. Twelve years later, Dante wants revenge. Other new additions to the cast are Oscar-winners Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, as well as Momoa’s fellow man mountain – Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson.

Returning to the Fast and Furious cast are Oscar-winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, Deckard Shaw himself Jason Statham, and recent additions including John Cena. Series regulars such as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang are also back. Fast X is rumoured to be the first part of a two-part finale to long-running franchise.

