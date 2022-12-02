Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw 2 isn’t happening “at this time”

While we’re busy gearing up for the Fast 10 release date, another Fast and Furious movie has sadly just had to take a pit-stop after it was revealed there are no plans for a Hobbs and Shaw 2 right now.

Ever since they joined the Fast and Furious cast, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have arguably been two of the best things about the action movie franchise. Their Fast and Furious characters, Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) are two of the most entertaining in the series, and their dynamic together made for a great spin-off.

But, speaking to ComicBook.com, the producer of Hobbs and Shaw, Kelly McCormick, has revealed a sequel is not currently in the works.

“I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spin-off in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff,” McCormick explained. “That was intentional but not necessarily because we had plans in mind just because it would be fun to have different players for them to play with if anybody or we wanted to go for it in a different way.”

On the chances of a Hobbs and Shaw follow-up, McCormick added: “I don’t know, I mean Dwayne’s a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, we’re ready if he wants to and until then he’s just dominating, so all power to him.”

So, the door isn’t totally closed it seems, but it all depends on the scheduling of the various Dwayne Johnson movies in development right now. The Fast franchise has produced some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, though, so don’t be surprised to see those stories continue in some way, shape, or form, whether The Rock is involved or not.

