Bonkers fan theory claims Fast and Furious, and Transformers co-exist

The world created in the Fast and Furious movies has evolved over time from small-scale street racing to global acts of terrorism, and we’ve even seen some Fast and Furious characters go into space. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility, then, that Dom Toretto and his gang share the same universe as the Transformers.

That’s right, the robot movie franchise that’s spawned some brilliant animated series through the years, a few good action movies, and a fair few forgettable sequels could actually be intertwined with the lives of the Fast family. But how is that possible?

Well, according to Reddit user CubisticFlunky5, the evidence is all there to suggest the likes of Optimus Prime are actually hiding in plain sight throughout the course of the thriller movie saga and may even be the very cars the Fast and Furious cast are driving.

We should preface this by saying there are a hell of a lot of Fast and Furious fan theories knocking around on the internet (we’ll get to those in due course), and while we enjoy the sentiment of this little idea, there is no confirmation that the Transformers actually live life a quarter mile at a time.

The first point to consider is the fact that the impressive roster of cars used by Toretto and his crew are subjected to increasingly insane stunts and suffer extensive damage, but the vehicles and the drivers always seem to come away in one piece.

Not only do the cars look incredibly cool, but they also appear to be highly resistant to the kind of collisions and crashes that would see a normal car written off. Could this be a sign that they’re more than just your standard sports car and are in fact a robot in disguise?

After all, Bumblebee and the other Autobots aren’t facing off against the Decepticons every minute of the waking day, so they probably need to find another way to let off some steam. What better way to keep yourself sharp and ready for action than by taking on movie villains like Cipher and Deckard Shaw?

The Transformers movies have an in-world timeline spanning back to 1987 (Editor: what about the Dinobots? And King Arthur’s Transformer mate? You know what don’t worry about it), meaning they predate the start of the Fast franchise by just under 15 years.

All those years of protecting planet Earth and fighting off giant robots would likely leave you hankering for more once the battles were won. Rather than twiddling their thumbs (does Optimus Prime have thumbs?), it’s very conceivable that the Autobots made a pledge to help Dom Toretto and his team.

That is, if Toretto et al even know they’re driving Transformers at all. We know how close a connection the drivers share with their cars, and we’re never short of sequences showing Dom checking under the hood of his car and tinkering with the mechanics of his vehicles. Surely, he would spot any intergalactic technology in his engine?

Speaking of, if there’s one man who could implement this kind of advanced technology into the cars for Dom and the others, it’s Mr Nobody. The former CIA operative oversees a covert department for the government that is equipped with a whole host of impressive weapons, vehicles, and gadgets. We wouldn’t put it past him to have harnessed the power of the Transformers and charmed them into agreeing to help his cause.

Finally, there’s a very real possibility we could see these two franchises crossover in the future, and it’s nothing to do with science. It’s actually as simple as movie rights and the fact that Universal owns both the Fast and Furious franchise and the Transformers property. If the studio really wants to capitalise on these two money-making machines, they could combine their powers and potentially create the highest-grossing movie of all time.

