Dwayne Johnson says he loves jokes about his Vin Diesel feud

One of the most enduring things to have come out of the seemingly never-ending Fast and Furious franchise – is the concept of a long-running feud between stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Now Johnson has said that jokes about Diesel keep cropping up in his new movies and while they don’t come from him, he welcomes them.

The Johnson-Diesel beef went public in 2016 when Johnson made an Instagram post calling Diesel a “candy ass” amongst other epithets. After things died down for a while, Diesel reignited things by claiming that he had to teach Johnson a thing or two about acting and use tough love with him.

The feud has only helped the 6 billion-dollar franchise rake in even more cash, by generating more publicity for the sequels. And Johnson’s upcoming action movie for Netflix – Red Notice – contains a Vin Diesel joke that the star says plays great with viewers.

Johnson told SiriusXM that “the jokes never end,” and continued; “But, people think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair last month, Johnson said igniting the feud publicly “wasn’t my best day.”

“It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note,” Johnson continued. “But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

You will be able to find out exactly which joke at Vin Diesel’s expense crops up in Red Notice – which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – when it lands on Netflix on 12 November.