Extraction 2 release date speculation, cast details, plot, and more

When is the Extraction 2 release date? We all know Chris Hemsworth as Thor, god of thunder and wielder of Mjolnir in the MCU, but the megastar has his own burgeoning franchise to fall back on if they ever stop making Marvel movies. Back in 2020, streaming service Netflix unleashed Extraction onto the small screen, and the thriller movie is all set for a sequel.

If you just can’t wait to see Tyler Rake in action once again, we have compiled all the information about a potential Extraction 2 release date, what might happen in the high-octane sequel, and who will be joining Chris Hemsworth on his next mission.

Extraction was a bit of a surprise hit for Netflix at the time, but to be fair, during a pandemic, a lot of viewers were crying out for a straightforward, hard-hitting, fun action movie that could bring the joy of a blockbuster to the television screens in our home. So, it should come as no surprise that a second adventure is on the way.

Extraction 2 release date speculation

At the moment, Netflix has not confirmed a definite release date for Extraction 2, but we do know the movie is coming at some point in 2022. The first movie dropped in April 2020, but we reckon Netflix is saving Extraction 2 to be a big summer release for the streaming giant this year.

The good news is, that we’ve already had a teaser trailer, and we know that production has wrapped on the movie, so it can’t be long until we get a release date confirmed.

Unfortunately, Netflix does like to play it pretty cool when it comes to revealing information about its new releases, so we probably won’t get a confirmed release date until about a month before the actual movie arrives on the platform.

Is there an Extraction 2 trailer?

Yes, there is. It’s just a teaser at this stage, but it’s certainly enough to get us excited for the next chapter in Tyler Rake’s story. Netflix released the teaser back in September 2021 as part of their Tudum event.

We anticipate a full trailer will arrive in the very near future, too. If our estimate of a summer release is correct, Netflix should drop a more in-depth trailer by July 2022 at the latest.

Extraction 2 plot speculation

The Extraction 2 plot will see Tyler Rake tasked with extracting a family from the clutches of a Georgian gangster. Rake must infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them, but when the extraction goes south, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake in order to get revenge.

Netflix doesn’t like to give too much away until much nearer to the release of any of its movies, so we only have those few details as to what the Extraction 2 plot will entail. But, at the end of the first movie, Tyler Rake appeared to be shot dead, so the key to the first act of Extraction 2 will be exploring how he survived this situation.

Need more Hemsworth: The MCU movies ranked

The teaser trailer goes heavy on the moment Rake regains consciousness under water, so it’s safe to assume that he gets himself to safety, nurses himself back to full health, and then heads out on another daring, deadly mission.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Extraction without a big, guns-blazing mission for Tyler Rake to complete, and by the sounds of it, Georgian gangsters, deadly prisons, and revenge plots promise a lot of action to come.

Extraction 2 cast speculation

The IMDb page for Extraction 2 has a pretty full cast list, with one familiar face, and lots of new ones too. The most obvious and high profile, of course, is that Chris Hemsworth will indeed return to play Tyler Rake again.

Tinatin Dalakishvili will join him, as Ketevan, Adam Bessa will play Yaz, Justin Howell plays Gio, and Tako Tabatadze is playing the role of Mariam Radiani. It remains to be seen how crucial these characters will be to the overall plot.

Loyal to Netflix: The best Netflix series

Alongside them, Tornike Bziava will play a character called David, Sinead Phelps takes on the role of Kutaisi Staff, Patrick Newall plays Seb, and Rayna Campbell will play Ruthie. Again, at this stage, we’re not sure how big a part these guys will have to play in Extraction 2.

The Extraction 2 cast is:

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

Tinatin Dalaksihvili as Ketevan

Adam Bessa as Yaz

Justin Howell as Gio

Tako Tabatadze as Mariam Radiani

Tornike Bziava as David

Sinead Phelps as Kutaisi Staff

Patrick Newall as Seb

Rayna Campbell as Ruthie

That’s all we know about Extraction 2 at this moment, but as soon as more details cross our paths, we will be sure to update you. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to another big movie sequel with everything you need to know about the Avatar 2 release date.