Evil season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

When is the Evil season 4 release date? Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil has been a huge hit for the streaming service Paramount Plus with fans and critics alike falling under the spell of Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers).

In case you’ve somehow missed it, Evil is a supernatural drama series that follows Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who investigates supposed evidence of the paranormal with her friends David Acosta (Mike Colter) and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandv). It’s basically the X-Files for a new generation and one of the best horror series of recent years.

Still, you do not hear to read our brief synopsis. You’re here because you want to know more about the future of one of the best Paramount Plus shows. So here you go. Here’s everything we know about the Evil season 4 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Evil season 4 release date speculation

Evil season 4 was officially announced in July 2022 and will likely be released in either late 2023 or early 2024. Evil was previously released annually, but the show has faced disruption caused by the 2023 Writers Strike and the Actors Strike.

There were rumors that Evil would return in the Summer of 2023, but that date’s been and gone, and still no season 4.

Evil season 4 cast speculation

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi are all expected to return for Evil Season 4. Don’t worry, though; the nefarious forces of evil are also returning, with Marti Matulis and Michael Emerson both expected to reprise their roles of George and Dr. Leland Townsend, respectively.

The speculative Evil season 4 cast list:

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Marti Matulis as George

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Wallace Shawn’s Father Frank

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Ashley Edner as Abbey

What will Evil season 4 be about?

According to showrunners Robert and Michelle King, Evil Season 4 will pick up where the season 3 finale left off, specifically with Kristen learning that her nemesis Leland had stolen one of her eggs and implanted it into a surrogate in the hopes of birthing the Antichrist.

“One of the things that excites us is going the more normal route with things that are usually very dramatic in horror or supernatural shows,” Robert King told EW. “The Omen and The Antichrist have thunderclouds and earthquakes and the horsemen of the apocalypse. But it’s a baby — and babies are nightmare enough. You don’t need lightning and thunder and all that. Babies vomit on their own! They don’t need to have the devil inside them to be vomiting pea soup!”

As if Kristen’s personal life wasn’t screwed up enough, she’ll have to deal with her brainwashed husband Andy (Patrick Brammall), as well as trying to raise her young daughters. Basically, she’s going to have her hands full. Don’t worry, though, it’s not all family drama, and Kristen will still be investigating the unknown with David and Ben.

Evil season 4 trailer speculation

Evil season 4 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but we can guess, based on previous Evil trailer releases, that it will drop two months before the release date. If you’re desperate to watch something, you can check out the Evil season 3 trailer below.

Where can I watch Evil season 4?

When Evil season 4 is released, it will be available to watch on Paramount Plus, where you can find the first three seasons right now.

How many episodes will Evil season 4 have?

Based on the previous series, we believe that Evil season 4 will likely have 10 to 13 episodes.

