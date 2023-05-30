Yellowjackets season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

When is the Yellowjackets season 3 release date? In just two seasons, showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson managed to garner more mystery and tragedy on Yellowjackets than most shows manage in a decade.

Both season finales so far have left us nearly begging for more of the horror series so we can get more answers. Or at the very least spend more time following Misty and the rest of the Yellowjackets cast, who’re all enthralling in a quietly terrifying sort of way.

When is one of the best thriller series currently running coming back? What can we expect from the TV series at this stage? Listen, you’re not being left out in the cold — we’ve got all the information on the Yellowjackets season 3 release date right here.

Yellowjackets season 3 release date speculation

Mid to late 2024 seems more feasible at this point for Yellowjackets season 3 to release. We expected early 2024, though that would’ve been optimistic even before the 2023 Writers Strike. But we’ll keep you updated.

As of May 2023, no premiere window for Yellowjackets season 3 has been revealed. We do know it’s happening, since it was confirmed back in December 2022.

Yellowjackets season 3 cast

Melanie Lynskey and the surviving main cast are expected to return for Yellowjackets season 3. There were a few shocking deaths in season 2 that’ll leave a hole come whatever’s next, but even then flashbacks are likely.

We expect the Yellowjackets season 3 cast list to be:

Melanie Lynskey as Adult Shauna

Sophie Nélisse as Teenage Shauna

Tawny Cypress as Adult Taissa

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teenage Taissa

Sophie Thatcher as Teenage Natalie

Christina Ricci as Adult Misty

Sammi Hanratty as Teenage Misty

Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie

Courtney Eaton as Teenage Lottie

Elijah Wood as Walter

Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van

Liv Hewson as Teenage Van

What will Yellowjackets season 3 be about?

The main thread of Yellowjackets season 3 will be the mystery surrounding the Antler Queen, and how the girls survive without their cabin. At the end of season 2, we saw Coach Ben burn down the shack they’ve all been calling home.

This was after he witnessed them resorting to cannibalism. He found where Javi had been surviving and decided to live there himself, leaving the Yellowjackets to their own cultist devices.

In the present day, the adult cast is still trying to figure out the Antler Queen’s desires. At the end of season 2, Natalie sacrifices herself as a tribute to the strange entity, to everyone’s heartbreak. We’ll have the ramifications of that, as well as what comes next.

Yellowjackets season 3 trailer

There won’t be a trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 for quite some time, since filming hasn’t started yet. That said, we’ve got the perfect opportunity to catch up on some of the music from the show.

Did you know Alanis Morissette covered the theme song? This was for two episodes of season 2, and we hope we’ll hear it used more come season 3.

Where can you watch Yellowjackets season 3?

You’ll be able to see Yellowjackets season 3 on Paramount Plus, and Showtime in the US. Episodes will air on Showtime, and stream on Paramount Plus.

Thankfully, the service has become ubiquitous across the US and Britain, so you just need to log on when Yellowjackets updates and you’ll have it at your fingertips. Easy!

How many episodes will be in Yellowjackets season 3?

We believe Yellowjackets season 3 will have ten episodes. The first and second seasons had ten and nine episodes respectively, and we anticipate production will go back towards the slightly higher number.

More when we have it! Check out our guides to the Squid Game season 2 release date and Severance season 2 release date for more top-class TV, as well as our lists of the best Apple TV shows and best Disney Plus shows.