Millie Bobby Brown reveals controversial favourite Sherlock actor

Millie Bobby Brown, the leading star of the new detective adventure movie Enola Holmes 2, has shared her pick for the best movie version of Sherlock Holmes. Bobby Brown shot to international recognition with the sci-fi series Stranger Things on streaming service Netflix.

Since then, she has expanded her filmography by taking on the main role in the fun drama movie series Enola Holmes. In the first Enola Holmes movie, Bobby Brown starred as the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, and she worked to unravel a case of her own which involved the mystery of the young Victorian lord Tewksbury.

The newly released Enola Holmes 2 follows Enola as she takes on another case, this time involving the disappearance of a woman who worked in a match factory where the workers are mysteriously falling ill. In the new Netflix movie, Henry Cavill’s beefy Sherlock has a beefed up role as he works with his sister to help her get out of some sticky situations.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has shared her controversial, though maybe not surprising, pick for the best onscreen Sherlock Holmes. Taking a lie detector test in a video with Vanity Fair, she is shown a picture of Benedict Cumberbatch and asked whether or not she thinks Cavill is a better Sherlock than Cumberbatch. Bobby Brown says yes. She is then shown a picture of Robert Downey Jr. and asked the same question, and she says “In my personal opinion, yes [Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock].”

It’s a bold claim, and will certainly be controversial. Cumberbatch and Downey Jr., who both have had large roles in the MCU movie series, are widely considered to have two of the very best depictions of Sherlock Holmes under their belts. Cumberbatch in particular made waves with his version of the character, who he played in the BBC drama series opposite Martin Freeman’s John Watson. While Cavill certainly has his merits as the character, it’s still up for debate as to whether he ranks among the very best versions of the super sleuth.

