Sherlock Holmes 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

The game is afoot, dear reader, and we’ve got to solve the most fiendish case of our career – the mystery of the Sherlock Holmes 3 release date. It’s been more than a decade since we last saw Holmes and Watson (Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law), and we’ve been patiently waiting for news of their return.

The last thriller movie saw Holmes tackle his most terrifying case so far when he went up against the Napoleon of Crime, Doctor James Moriarty, a cunning foe who was Sherlock’s intellectual equal. As sharp a foe as Moriarty was, though, he was no match for the combined efforts of Holmes and Watson, who managed to outsmart the not-so-good doctor by chucking him off a waterfall.

Still, the film ended on a cliff-hanger, and we want to know what happens next. Over the years, there have been whispers, murmurs, and even an official announcement or two, but we’re still waiting. So we’ve decided to do our own investigation and get to the bottom of the Sherlock Holmes 3 release date.

Sherlock Holmes 3 release date speculation

As of June 2022, Sherlock Holmes 3 has no confirmed release date, but we know that the film is in development. The third Sherlock Holmes movie was announced soon after the release of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, more than a decade ago, all the way back in 2011.

Since then, we’ve heard bits and bobs about the film, but development has been slow. From what we’ve read online, the delay seems to be caused by the script, which has undergone numerous rewrites over the course of the decade. We also can’t imagine that Downey Jr’s central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made matters any easier either.

The closest we’ve ever got to an actual release date was in 2018 when Warner Bros announced the film was slated for release on December 25, 2020. That obviously didn’t pan out, and the film was indefinitely delayed in 2021 until the Covid-19 pandemic was over.

Still, we know that Warners has big plans for the franchise, with Downey Jr and his wife reportedly working on not just a sequel film but also spin-off TV series for HBO Max as well. So with that in mind, we’re confident it won’t be long until we hear more about the film.

Sherlock Holmes 3 plot speculation

We imagine then that the third Sherlock Holmes movie will pick up where the third left off, with Watson thinking the great detective is dead. Presumably, Watson then will learn the reports of Sherlock’s demise were exaggerated, and the pair will get back to fighting crime.

A Game of Shadows ended with the titular Sherlock Holmes realising he couldn’t beat his nemesis Moriarty (Jared Harris) and opting to flip the board instead, throwing both of them off the Reichenback Falls. While the film finished with the unsurprising reveal that Holmes had somehow survived, Watson was left none the wiser.

It’s difficult to say what crime they’ll be solving, though. So far, the Sherlock Holmes films have been unafraid of leaving behind the established canon to tell their own stories. If we were to speculate, we imagine they’ll pick up on the running theme of the bad guys trying to instigate the start of WW1, but even that is just a guess.

There were reports that Paul Anderson, who played Moriarty’s right-hand man Sebastian Moran was going to return, so perhaps the “second most dangerous man in London” will be back to menace the Baker Street boys.

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast

It was previously announced that Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law would both reprise their roles of Sherlock and Watson, respectively. It was also reported that Paul Anderson was going to return as Sebastian Moran as well, although those reports are a few years old at this point.

There’s been no word on whether Kelly Reilly, aka Mary Morstan, would return – and Watson’s wives do have an unfortunate tendency to die in the books – so we’ll have to wait and see if John’s a widower in the third film. We’re also not expecting Noomi Rapace to return as Madame Simza Heron because Holmes just isn’t the type to settle down.

While it’s not been confirmed that he’ll return, we’d like to see Stephen Fry come back as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft. Why? Because we love Stephen Fry, that’s why. Finally, we do know who’s going to be behind the camera. Guy Ritchie’s a little busy making Disney live-action movies right now, so Dexter Fletcher has been lined up to direct.

