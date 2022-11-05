Man of Steel 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

By now we all know Henry Cavill is returning as Superman, so what’s the Man of Steel 2 release date? Anyone who’s seen Black Adam post credits, and also plenty who haven’t, will know that Cavill has made his return to the DC movie universe as the invincible Man of Steel.

The last time fans had seen Cavill’s Superman was in the team-up superhero movie Justice League, which saw the DC movie heroes unite to battle against Steppenwolf. It’s been half a decade since then, and in that time there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not Cavill’s time as Clark Kent was over and done. The prospect that there would never be a Man of Steel 2 was very real.

But, then swooped in the force of nature, Dwayne Johnson. He lobbied for Black Adam to come into the DCEU to fight against Superman, specifically Henry Cavill’s Superman. Thankfully, he succeeded and it’s officially been confirmed that Cavill will remain the DC’s Man of Steel. Of course, that raises the tantalising prospect of a sequel to his first outing as the character, which came out way back in 2013. So, here’s everything we know about the Man of Steel 2 release date, and much more!

Man of Steel 2 release date speculation

The action movie hasn’t been confirmed to be going ahead yet, so it’s no surprise that there is no Man of Steel 2 release date. However, don’t let your hope slip away too soon, because we have a pretty good rough estimation of when the Man of Steel 2 release date might be.

With the news that the team at Warner Bros. are actively starting development on the movie, and looking for scripts, it’s a pretty safe bet to say that production on the movie could start as soon as 2023, or more likely, some point in 2024.

That would mean that we could be looking at a later 2025 date for release, or some point in the first half of 2026. That might seem like a long way away, but for some context, that would still be sooner than the five years which it’s been since Justice League.

Man of Steel 2 cast speculation

Just like with the Man of Steel 2 release date, we’re completely in the dark when it comes to the Man of Steel 2 cast. There’s only one name that we know for certain will be in the movie, and that’s Henry Cavill as Superman. He’s ditched The Witcher, presumably to make space for his return to the big screen as undercover journalist/superhero Clark Kent.

Who is in the Man of Steel 2 cast?

Henry Cavill

While that’s the only name we know 100% for certain, there are still many other names that we can say will probably be in the cast. First off, Amy Adams will likely return as Lois Lane. She’s always an integral part to any Superman story, so expect her to be there. Equally, it would be a surprise if Laurence Fishburne didn’t show up in some capacity as Clark Kent’s boss at the Daily Planet.

Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess. There could be some returning figures from the Justice League movie, such as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, or Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but it’s hard to predict. That’s because the people behind the movie might want it to be focussed entirely on Superman. That brings us nicely to the next bit of speculation.

Man of Steel 2 plot speculation

The Man of Steel 2 plot could go absolutely anywhere. There is still so, so much DC lore that’s gone unexplored, or could do with a bit of a deeper dive. Trying to make an accurate prediction about the plot of the science fiction movie is like trying to find a very small needle in a very big haystack.

That said, we’re determined folk over here at The Digital Fix, so let’s have a go anyway. The one big thread that we think may be followed up in Man of Steel 2 is something to do with Martian Manhunter. The superhero had a very small cameo moment in Zach Snyder’s Justice League, hinting that he had an important role to play in the future plans for the universe.

Man of Steel 2 could see Superman either team up with the DC character to tackle a big foe, such as Darkseid, or they could even find themselves butting heads. It would be a logical place for Man of Steel 2 to pick up from, but the movie has a completely blank slate so won’t be tying itself down to anything specific if it doesn’t believe it to be the right avenue to go down.

Man of Steel 2 trailer speculation

Given the the movie is a long way off from shooting, it won’t come as a surprise to anyone that there’s no Man of Steel 2 trailer yet. We won’t be getting anything from that front, or images, until at least 2025, in all likelihood, and maybe even later. Still, we’ll be here to keep you up to date when the Man of Steel 2 trailer does touch down.

