Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.

The first Enola Holmes movie, which featured Stranger Things season 5 star Brown as the titular character, had a viewership of 78 million, and upon it’s release, broke the record for the streamer’s biggest first-day opening in 2020. The teen movie, which also stars Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, also holds the record of being Netflix’s seventh most popular original movie of all time.

With Enola Holmes 2 dropping on November 4, 2022, fans 0f the vastly-growing franchise, which is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, are already asking about a potential third movie. We’re all dying for news on an Enola Holmes 3 release date, so stick with us as we collate everything we know about it here.

Enola H0lmes 3 release date speculation

There isn’t a confirmed release date for Enola Holmes 3 because, to put it bluntly, Netflix hasn’t greenlit a third movie yet.

Whether or not Netflix do greenlight another one will likely depend on how well Enola Holmes 2 does on the streaming service in terms of viewers. Early reviews for Enola Holmes 2 are positive, so if that critical acclaim can translate into views, it is likely that Netflix would make a third adventure movie.

Suppose Enola Holmes 3 is greenlit in the near future, we can look at the time between the first two movies to predict a likely release window. Both the first and second Enola Holmes movies were released in autumn 2020 and 2022 respectively, so based on that timeline, we’d probably be looking at a release window of autumn/winter 2024 for Enola Holmes 3.

Enola Holmes 3 plot speculation

If Enola Holmes 3 happens, it is likely that it will continue the tradition of the other two family movies continue to adapt Nancy Springer’s book series in order. This means that, if a third Enola Holmes movie happens, it’s pretty safe to assume that it will follow The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.

In this novel, Enola comes face to face with her brother once again upon discovering that his right-hand man, John Watson, has gone missing — with his family receiving the titular “bizarre bouquet” with flowers that symbolise death. With Enola’s reputation for finding missing people, she sets out to uncover Watson’s mysterious disappearance and whose behind it.

Enola Holmes 3 cast speculation

If a third Enola Holmes movie arrives, it goes without saying that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill would be returning as Enola and Sherlock respectively — the film just wouldn’t work without them.

We can also expect characters who appeared in both the first and second movie to pop up again too, including Enola’s mother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and her love interest Lord Tewksbury (Louis Partridge). If the third movie does indeed follow the third book, we can also expect a pivotal character in the Holmes-i-verse, Dr John Watson, to finally appear!

Here’s our full speculative Enola Holmes 3 cast list below:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Louis Partrige as Lord Tewkesbury

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade

Susan Wokoma as Edith

While you’re waiting for Enola’s next mystery, it’s worth remembering she isn’t the only detective around. So, why not check out our guide to Knives Out 2?