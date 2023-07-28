When is Elemental coming to Disney Plus? On June 16, 2023, animation fans finally saw Pixar’s latest outing with Elemental. However, many viewers missed this new romance during its cinema run and are dying to know when it will come to Disney Plus.

If you aren’t up on all the Pixar news, Elemental is a touching film about the unlikely relationship between a fire element and a water element. One of the best Pixar movies released in recent years, it is packed with whimsy laughs and is just a feel-good time overall. Don’t believe us? Well, you just have to read our Elemental review to hear more about why this flick is a must-watch come family movie night.

So, with that in mind, we have done some digging and uncovered everything you need to know about when Elemental is coming to Disney Plus. Below we break down the streaming services’ release plan and explain the House of Mouse’s new vision for its future big releases.

When is Elemental coming to Disney Plus?

It is rumored that Elemental will release on Disney Plus in September 2023. However, Disney is yet to confirm a firm date.

Unfortunately, the House of Mouse is no longer releasing its new movies shortly after its cinema run on its streaming platform. Movies like Turning Red or Soul were released directly on Disney Plus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And after Lockdown restrictions were lifted, fans only had to wait for the short 30-day theatrical exclusive window to finish in order to enjoy flicks such as Encanto and Strange World from the comfort of their own home.

But these days are long gone as Disney is looking to make their big releases more profitable at the box office. Films are having longer cinema runs, and new movies such as the live-action Little Mermaid are getting a VOD and Blu-ray release before heading to Disney Plus. Basically, it looks like Disney is trying to revert back to its pre-pandemic days, when films had months between their theatre runs and streaming releases.

Still, seeing how The Little Mermaid is already up on VOD services like Amazon Prime, we doubt that we will be waiting for six months or more like we used to before the pandemic days for Elemental to hit our small screens. So, we are pretty confident that Elemental will drop in September, just as many are speculating online. Stay tuned for updates!

